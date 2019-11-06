7th Circ. Rejects Janus' Bid For Refund Of Union Fees

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has held that the namesake plaintiff in the landmark Janus U.S. Supreme Court case and other nonunion state workers in Illinois aren't entitled to a refund of "fair share" fees, saying that under the then-legal precedent there was no "windfall" for the union, just "an exchange of money for services." Mark Janus sought damages in the amount of union dues he paid before the Supreme Court held that forcing public sector workers who aren't union members to pay "agency fees" violates their First Amendment rights. At the end of the day, whether or not he wanted the benefits...

