Tenaris Seeks Default Against Venezuela In $234M Award Row

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- Luxembourg-based steel pipe and tube supplier Tenaris SA urged a D.C. federal court Tuesday to enter default judgment against Venezuela in an action to confirm a nearly $234 million arbitral award issued after the country nationalized parts of its iron and steel sector. An International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal determined in 2016 that Venezuela had forcefully taken control of two companies partially owned by Tenaris and its Portuguese subsidiary Talta-Trading e Marketing Sociedade Unipessoal LDA, without offering adequate compensation. Now Tenaris and Talta say the court has jurisdiction to confirm the award, and enter default judgment against Venezuela....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS