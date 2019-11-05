Chargers Owner Rips Report Of Potential London Move

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos and the NFL on Tuesday shot down a report that there have been discussions regarding potentially permanently relocating the team to London, where the league has played yearly regular-season games in recent years. Sports news website The Athletic reported late Monday that the idea of a London move had been discussed due to concerns that the Chargers, which moved from San Diego in 2017, are failing to make inroads in the Los Angeles sports market, which is also home to the Los Angeles Rams. "We're not going to London," Spanos told reporters Tuesday, a team...

