Apple Unit Seeks Exit From Row Over ‘Illegal’ Software Tax

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- An Apple subsidiary has urged an Illinois federal court to dismiss a proposed class action brought by a boutique fashion store alleging the company illegally charged state sales tax on exempt business operations software, saying it properly collected the tax. In a response filed Tuesday, Claris International Inc. said sales of FileMaker Pro database software to small and medium-size businesses failed to meet the conditions for an exempt licensing of mass-produced “canned” software, as alleged by Florodora Inc. Claris is wholly owned by Apple Inc. “Claris' collection of Illinois sales tax on FileMaker licenses was not only proper, it was required by...

