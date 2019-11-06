Fla. Justices Question State Bar's Call To Strip Atty's License

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court pushed back Wednesday on the Florida Bar's argument that it should disbar a former attorney at Tripp Scott PA, despite several justices expressing doubts about the lawyer's truthfulness in a personal bankruptcy at the heart of his discipline case. The state's highest court heard oral arguments as it weighs a final decision in the disciplinary case against attorney Peter G. Herman. A court-appointed referee has recommended that an 18-month suspension of Herman's law license based on his "materially misleading" failure to disclose assets in his bankruptcy filings, particularly his interest in $10 million in contingency fees won...

