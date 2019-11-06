5th Circ. Says Oil Co. Owner Must Disgorge $15.5M To SEC

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a Texas district court’s order that the owner of an oil company disgorge $15.5 million for his alleged role in an investment scam, days after the Supreme Court agreed to consider whether the SEC can seek disgorgement in federal court. While the Supreme Court will consider the question of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's authority to seek disgorgement in Liu v. SEC, the Fifth Circuit noted in its opinion Tuesday that it followed its own precedent with its affirmation. But the outcome of the high court’s decision could have bearing on future matters involving SEC disgorgement,...

