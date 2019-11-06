Insys Creditors Say Liquidation Would Spark Chaos

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Opioid maker Insys Therapeutics' unsecured creditors fired back in Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday at calls from government bodies involved in an opioid suit to liquidate the company, calling them an attempt to press an inflated claim that would plunge creditors into a yearslong free-for-all over the estate. In a motion supporting Insys' own opposition to a Chapter 7 conversion motion by a group representing the government bodies suing the drugmaker in multidistrict litigation for its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, the unsecured creditors committee accused the MDL group of inflating its claims and argued the current proposed Chapter 11 plan would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS