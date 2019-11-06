Hausfeld Ponders Rival Forex Rigging Class Action In UK

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 3:55 PM GMT) -- Hausfeld LLP is considering whether to file a competing collective action suit in London accusing several banks of rigging the global foreign exchange market, setting up a potential tussle with Scott & Scott, the rival firm helming the existing British claim. Hausfeld is considering a competing collective action suit in London that would accuse several banks including JPMorgan of rigging the global foreign exchange market. (AP) A letter sent by Hausfeld outlining its intentions complicated proceedings on Wednesday at the first case management hearing in the original antitrust suit brought by tens of thousands of pension funds, asset managers and corporations....

