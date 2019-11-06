Ex-Alstom Exec's Fate Hinges On 'Agency' In Bribery Trial

Law360, New Haven, Conn. (November 6, 2019, 11:43 PM EST) -- At the end of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins' bribery trial Wednesday, prosecutors and the defense offered competing views of whether he was an "agent" of the company's U.S. subsidiary during an alleged plot to bribe Indonesian officials. Both sides presented closing arguments on the eighth day of Hoskins' trial on charges of conspiracy, money laundering and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over alleged bribes aimed at winning a $118 million power contract with an Indonesian state-owned company. Of the 12 charges, six FCPA counts and one conspiracy count require the jury to consider whether or not Hoskins...

