Feds Can't Ignore Info In Tech Co.'s H-1B Request, Judge Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- A California federal court ruled that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services unreasonably denied a technology company’s H-1B visa petition, saying that the agency’s reasoning conflicts with the evidence and that it made implausible explanations for ignoring evidence. USCIS, which denied Innova Solutions LLC’s petition after finding that it couldn’t determine if the potential employee would be working on-site on the California-based company’s products or off-site at another company, ignored evidence on Innova’s website that shows it creates its own software in-house, Judge Dean D. Pregerson said in a Tuesday decision. “Because USCIS visited Innova’s website and relied on the website as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS