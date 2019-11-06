'Simon Says' Stop Using My Slogan, Firm Wants Court To Rule

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Florida personal injury law firm that uses the slogan "Simon Says You Deserve Justice" asked a federal court to block a local rival from using the tagline "Simon Says Justice" while the firms litigate allegations of trademark infringement. Maitland, Florida-based Simon Law Group PA and its owner, Ortavia D. Simon, argued in a Tuesday motion for a preliminary injunction that they will continue to suffer "irreparable harm" if David Simon Nicholson continues to use "Simon Says Justice" for his firm Nicholson Injury Law PA, which has offices in Maitland and nearby Mount Dora. Simon said he has common law trademark rights...

