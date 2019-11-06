NJ Justices Challenge Doc's Bid To Duck Cancer Death Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:11 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged a gynecologist’s stance that he should not have to contribute to potential damages over a woman’s cancer death in a suit against Quest Diagnostics since her widower did not sue the doctor and file an expert affidavit regarding his services. William L. Brennan, representing Dr. Jacinto Fernandez, made that point in urging the state’s highest court to overturn a state appellate decision that denied the physician’s bid to dismiss Quest’s third-party complaint against him on the grounds that the company and a fellow defendant could seek contributions from Fernandez for damages awarded to...

