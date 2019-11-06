Ex-Reed Smith Paralegal's Appeal May Be Tossed At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit told a former Reed Smith LLP paralegal Tuesday that her appeal of a New Jersey federal court’s ruling in an age and racial discrimination suit may be dismissed because it is not a final order that the appellate court can rule on. La Mecia Ross-Tiggett had sought to appeal an order that precluded her from using audio recordings or handwritten notes in her suit against the firm. A federal court had struck the notes and recordings because Ross-Tiggett purportedly did not adhere with an order to turn them over and appear for a hearing. But because the September order by U.S. District...

