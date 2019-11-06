CVS Can't Stop Ex-Honcho Moving To Amazon, 1st Circ. Hears

Law360, Boston (November 6, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- A former executive of CVS' drug middleman service was held to a noncompete clause that was too broad in order to keep him from moving to Amazon's mail-order drug unit, his attorney told the First Circuit Wednesday in a bid to flip a lower court ruling. Former executive John Lavin sought to convince the panel to reverse a Rhode Island federal judge's order granting CVS a preliminary injunction to prevent him from jumping ship to Amazon. His attorney, John J. Cotter of K&L Gates LLP, told the court that CVS overreached when it had Lavin sign an agreement not to provide...

