Sen. Wyden Asks FCC To Mandate 5G Cybersecurity Options

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to help secure 5G networks against hackers and foreign governments by requiring wireless carriers to implement cybersecurity protections that are currently optional. Wyden said in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that wireless carriers haven't yet committed to turning on optional cybersecurity protections, and that the agency must force AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to enable encryption and authentication features as the companies roll out 5G services. "The FCC must stop leaving the cybersecurity of American consumers, businesses and government agencies to wireless carriers, and finally secure America's next-generation 5G...

