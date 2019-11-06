Adviser Targeted NY Haitians In $2M Ponzi Scheme, SEC Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- A New York man bilked at least 100 participants in his investment club out of more than $2 million by promising them impossibly high returns in what was actually a Ponzi scheme, federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. Ruless Pierre, who also goes by Rules Pierre, is facing parallel criminal charges and civil claims over his alleged scam targeting members of New York's Haitian community through a club called the Amongst Friends Investment Group. Pierre was arrested Wednesday and indicted on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud in connection with the alleged Ponzi scheme, according...

