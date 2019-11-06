Morguard Buys Out Chicago Luxury Complex For $265M

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 2:28 PM EST) -- Morguard North American Residential REIT said Wednesday it will acquire for $265 million the remaining 51% stake in a luxury residential complex in Chicago that it will operate alongside its parent company Morguard Corp. The Ontario-based real estate investment trust said it plans to close the deal for Chicago’s Marquee at Block 37 by mid-December. Following the REIT’s acquisition of a 51% ownership stake, Morguard Corp., which currently owns a 49% stake, will increase its ownership to 50%, and the corporation and the trust will operate the property in a 50-50 joint venture, the announcement said. The Marquee at Block 37...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS