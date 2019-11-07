Facebook, Google, Uber IP Execs Swap Patent Portfolio Tips

Law360, Santa Clara, Calif. (November 7, 2019, 11:04 PM EST) -- Facebook, Google and Uber IP executives speaking at a conference Wednesday in Silicon Valley shared tips for building strong patent portfolios, like using artificial intelligence and even principles from sports analytics to gauge the value of patents in a time when patent prices are skyrocketing. The discussion occurred before an audience of attorneys and patent professionals at the Sixth Annual Corporate IP Strategy Conference. The event was co-hosted by the Santa Clara High Tech Law Journal and defensive patent group Unified Patents Inc. At the start of a discussion titled "Innovation Standards," Facebook's Head of Patents Jeremiah Chan described a trend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS