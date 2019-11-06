Chinese Vape Companies Accused Of Counterfeiting

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Chinese e-cigarette maker has filed suit in New York federal court against a slew of other Chinese companies accusing them of making counterfeit vape pens, which have come under scrutiny by federal regulators amid an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses. Shenzen Smoore Technology Ltd. said that industry experts have found that counterfeit vape pens contain ingredients like pesticides and vitamin E acetate, which could be behind the vaping-related illnesses that have sickened 1,888 patients across the country and killed 37. Counterfeiters also buy counterfeit packaging from Chinese factories and empty vape cartridges, which are ultimately filled with THC liquid that's...

