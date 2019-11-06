Sports Betting Scheme Runners Want SEC Suit Tossed

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 3:25 PM EST) -- A pair of felons accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of taking funds from a $30 million sports betting operation for their own use are asking a Nevada federal court to toss the complaint, saying their wagering operation has nothing to do with securities. In a motion to dismiss filed late Tuesday, John F. Thomas and Thomas Becker told the court that the SEC has no jurisdiction over sports betting in general or the sports betting model they and their companies used, as sports betting does not involve any interest in an underlying asset as securities do. Both their...

