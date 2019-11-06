Fed. Circ. Restores Fight Over Calif. Hydropower Payment

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit revived a suit by three California cities and a municipal utility coalition claiming the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation overcharged them for electricity purchased from the agency's hydroelectric plants, saying Wednesday that a lower court wrongly dismissed their claims. An appeals court panel said a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge misinterpreted the law covering the agency's water management and hydroelectricity program in California's Central Valley when concluding that the Northern California Power Agency and the cities of Redding, Roseville and Santa Clarita, California, couldn't recover payments they claim the Bureau of Reclamation unlawfully collected....

