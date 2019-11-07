Bridal Shop Says Ebola Closure Suit Isn't Med Mal Claim

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- An Ohio bridal shop that says it had to close permanently after a visit from an Ebola-infected nurse tried to revive its lawsuit against a Texas hospital operator Thursday, telling the state's highest court that its claim is different from a health care liability claim. Coming Attractions Bridal and Formal Inc. is fighting to revive its lawsuit against Texas Health Resources, which a lower appellate court tossed out in May 2018 after finding the shop failed to submit an expert report — explaining what the standard of care should have been and how it wasn't followed — to back up the claims,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS