AIG Can't Ax Software Co.'s Bid For Email Scam Coverage

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:14 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday said AIG must face investment software manager SS&C Technologies Holding Inc.'s suit seeking coverage of the company’s settlement of litigation over its unwitting role in a $6 million email-based scam that tanked a client. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff denied AIG Specialty Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss SS&C’s claims for breach of contract and bad faith, rejecting the insurer’s assertion that a policy exclusion for losses stemming from fraudulent or criminal acts bars coverage for the software manager’s underlying settlement with Tillage Commodities Fund LLC. According to court papers, Tillage lost $5.9 million to...

