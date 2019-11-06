Sen. Floats Bare-Bones Renewal Of Satellite TV Law

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker has floated a straightforward bill to renew a law governing the transmission of satellite TV programming and carriage negotiations, eschewing riders that industry members had hoped to push through with it. The Mississippi Republican's plan would also deny the broadcast industry its favored option: allowing the law to expire at the end of the year and deregulating the process for negotiating TV content carriage rights. Advocacy groups including the American Television Alliance were swift to praise Wicker’s bill language, saying that reauthorizing the law known as the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act is the first...

