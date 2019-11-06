Abbott Scores Win In Ex-Researcher's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former Abbott Laboratories medical manager lost a five-year legal battle in which she accused her former employer of retaliation after she refused to go along with a supposedly illegal marketing scheme when a federal judge ruled Wednesday that her dismissal is not tied to any protected activity. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris granted Abbott’s summary judgment motions in the suit brought by Ebonia Elliott-Lewis, who has doggedly pursued claims against the lab since August of 2014. She initially sued under the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute but, when those claims were dismissed, she was allowed to pursue an...

