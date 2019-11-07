Fallout Over Atty's $1M Sanction Reaches Pa. Supreme Court

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- The saga of a $1 million sanction against a Philadelphia-area defense attorney has landed before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as the justices agreed Wednesday to weigh in on whether the lawyers who pursued the now-upended penalty can face claims over their allegedly abusive litigation tactics. The justices agreed to consider whether efforts by attorneys with Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP and Messa & Associates PC to pursue the sanctions as part of an underlying medical malpractice case left them open to potential liability under a state law regarding wrongful use of civil proceedings. A trial judge had initially thrown out the...

