Stock Rise Can't Save Silver Co. In Tax Dispute, Investors Say

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Canadian silver company accused of concealing a $207 million tax bill from investors cannot claim that a rise in its stock price three years later offset their damages, the investors have told a California federal court. Federal law states that damages in securities actions are calculated using the mean stock price 90 days after an alleged misrepresentation is corrected, members of a class action against Silver Wheaton Corp. said in a motion filed Wednesday asking a California federal district court to strike the company's defense. Congress put the time frame in place so that damages are based on the alleged fraud,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS