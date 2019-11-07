3rd Circ. Won't Revisit Conviction In Judicial Conspiracy Case

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- A former judicial secretary for a disgraced former Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice can't get another chance to appeal her own conviction for directing state employees to conduct campaign-related activity, the Third Circuit has ruled, refusing to excuse a procedural misstep she blamed on her attorney. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected arguments from Janine Orie that the case should be reopened because her attorney neglected to check with his client on whether to appeal a magistrate judge's report and recommendation, which effectively called for her conviction to stand. That report came in a civil case in which Orie challenged the criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS