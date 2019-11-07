Feds Wrongly Denying Army Vets Citizenship, Suit Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- A group of four U.S. Army veterans lodged a challenge to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' policy of denying U.S. citizenship to veteran applicants who served less than 180 days on active duty, saying the policy is an illegal barrier to becoming a citizen. USCIS claimed that the veterans became ineligible for naturalization when they received "uncharacterized" discharges from the Army — a designation for soldiers who served less than 180 days on active duty — even though the military considers such discharges to be "under honorable conditions," the veterans told a D.C. federal court on Wednesday. "Under the law, each plaintiff, on...

