Ex-Twitter Employees Spied For Saudi Arabia, Feds Say

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:49 PM EST) -- Two former Twitter employees have been charged with stealing private information from critics of Saudi Arabia’s regime and thousands of other users by exploiting their backdoor access to the social media site’s internal system, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Ali Alzabarah, 35, of Saudi Arabia, and Ahmad Abouammo, 41, of Seattle, Washington, both former Twitter employees, along with 30-year-old Saudi citizen Ahmed Almutairi, worked together to steal private information — including email addresses, IP addresses and dates of birth — from Twitter users and give it to Saudi Arabia, prosecutors allege. The targeted users published posts deemed by Saudi...

