Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres Sue Over Deceptive Ads

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:15 PM EST) -- Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday lodged a suit looking to expose and take on an alleged "celebrity endorsement theft industry" that illegally uses the names, images and likenesses of well-known celebrities to sell beauty and anti-aging products online. According to a nearly 50-page complaint in Los Angeles County court, the stars have spent two years battling the misleading advertisements, but the nature of the "opaque and incestuous" industry makes those efforts "extremely difficult." The companies behind the ads "change names frequently, merge in and out of entities formed in states that allow for secrecy, and operate websites that pop...

