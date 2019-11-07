Staples Atty Reprimanded In Documents Dispute With Worker

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Bemoaning the level of vitriol in a retaliation suit brought by a former Staples contracting division employee, an Illinois federal magistrate judge reprimanded the company’s attorneys on Wednesday, saying they should have produced documents earlier on a topic that was already the subject of sanctions. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney I. Schenkier said Staples Contract and Commercial LLC should have “done its job” and produced files long ago that it was required to hand over to former account manager James Perez’s attorneys. The judge’s order, however, declined to impose a default judgment or strike the company’s defenses as the plaintiff had requested,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS