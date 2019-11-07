Fusion Trying To Skip Out On $31.2M In Debt, Creditors Say

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- Microsoft and telecom providers CenturyLink and AT&T are objecting to what they said is cloud computing company Fusion Connect Inc.’s attempt to erase more than $31.2 million they claim the debtor owes them. In filings earlier this week, CenturyLink, AT&T and Microsoft objected to a filing by Fusion seeking to assume its old contracts with them, saying the company claimed it does not have to pay anything to cover its contractual obligations when it actually has tens of millions in unpaid prepetition bills Fusion filed for Chapter 11 in June, saying that a pair of mergers completed roughly a year ago...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS