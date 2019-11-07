Blackstone Keeps Unizo Talks Alive As $1.6B Bid Expires

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 12:17 PM EST) -- Blackstone said Thursday that deal talks with Unizo are ongoing, even though the investment firm’s ¥171.1 billion ($1.57 billion) bid for the company had timed out without a commitment from the Tokyo-based real estate company. Blackstone Real Estate, through an affiliate known as Urchin Holdings I Pte. Ltd., acknowledged that while its ¥5,000-per-share bid for Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. had expired Wednesday evening, the two parties were still working toward hashing out a potential deal. The investment firm said it “is currently assessing all available options and remains prepared to engage in further discussions with Unizo.” In a separate statement, Unizo...

