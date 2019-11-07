AMS' New €4.6B Osram Bid Requires Fewer Shareholder OKs

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 12:59 PM EST) -- AMS has made an updated offer for Osram that values the German lighting manufacturer at about €4.6 billion ($5.1 billion) and requires fewer Osram stakeholders to approve the deal than previous proposals, the companies said Thursday. AMS AG said it has submitted a new offer for Osram Licht AG worth €41 per share, and Osram shareholders have until Dec. 5 to tender their shares, according to a statement. The formal launch of the offer comes after the companies said last month that there would be a new bid. A minimum of 55% of Osram shareholders must approve the deal in order...

