Justices Pressed To Heal Circuit Split Over State CWA Powers

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EST) -- Two nonprofit groups insisted Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court must protect state authority to preserve water quality by resolving a circuit split over when states waive their power to act on Clean Water Act permit requests. California Trout and Trout Unlimited are appealing the D.C. Circuit's January ruling that vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's orders on the relicensing of PacifiCorp's Klamath Hydroelectric Project over missed deadlines. FERC, the Hoopa Valley Tribe and PacifiCorp argue there's no reason for the high court to grant the petition. But the trout groups told the Supreme Court in a reply brief that the D.C. Circuit's...

