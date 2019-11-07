Dems Drop Subpoena For Key Trump Impeachment Witness

Law360, Washington (November 7, 2019, 2:22 PM EST) -- With their impeachment probe against President Donald Trump gaining steam, three Democrat-led House committees engaged in the inquiry abruptly withdrew a subpoena for testimony from a former White House deputy national security adviser who they had said was a key witness. Former national security aide Charles Kupperman asked a D.C. federal judge late last month to resolve conflicting orders from House Democrats and the White House, which instructed him not to testify because he has “absolute immunity.” But the panel’s chairs urged U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee overseeing the case, in court filings late Wednesday to throw...

