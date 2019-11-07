3 Firms Guide Nielsen Split Amid Activist Pressure

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- Data analytics company Nielsen, advised by Wachtell, Baker McKenzie and Clifford Chance, detailed plans Thursday to spin off its global connect business, a move lauded by an activist hedge fund that had urged the company to weigh its options. Word of the spinoff comes after activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC in August 2018 and started rallying for the company to consider selling itself or splitting off certain assets. New York-based Nielsen, which is known for tracking media consumption and consumer trends, said the spinoff plans were spurred by a strategic review of the company....

