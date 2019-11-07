NCAA Must Pay Minimum Wage, Ex-Villanova Player Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- A former Villanova University football player has hit the NCAA with a sweeping lawsuit accusing the organization of skirting federal labor laws and demanding that all student athletes be paid at least minimum wage. In a hefty, 116-page complaint filed Wednesday, Ralph “Trey” Johnson says NCAA student athletes are clearly employees when viewed through the lens of two legal tests that are often used to make that determination. If he’s able to convince the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing his case, it could mark a dramatic change to the college sports landscape and the NCAA’s business model, which is already under assault...

