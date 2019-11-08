Trump's Muscling Has WTO Legal System On The Brink

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:18 AM EST) -- The Trump administration is on a path to effectively shutter the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body next month, a move that would have dire consequences not only for Geneva's legal proceedings, but the entire global trading system. For nearly two years, the U.S. has unilaterally blocked the rest of the WTO from filling vacancies on the Appellate Body, leaving the seven-member panel with just three sitting judges, the minimum number required to hear a new case. Two of the remaining judges will see their terms expire Dec. 10. If the U.S. does not relent by then, the Appellate Body will be...

