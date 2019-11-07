Latham Guides Real Estate Tech Co.'s $60M Funding Round

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has represented real estate intelligence services provider Reonomy in connection with its $60 million Series D financing round, the company announced on Thursday. Georgian Partners led the latest round of financing, and was joined by Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and Untitled Investments, Reonomy said Thursday. New York-based, private equity-backed Reonomy plans to use proceeds to grow its tech platform and also for international expansion. With the latest round of financing, the firm has now raised a total of $128 million. "Despite real estate being the world's largest asset class, the industry has been largely starved of cutting-edge...

