Ga. City Says It Stopped Bundling Utilities, Wants Out Of Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Georgia city seeking dismissal of a suit accusing it of illegally tying its water and natural gas services together told a federal judge Tuesday that it scrapped the challenged ordinance after the Eleventh Circuit said it wasn't immune to antitrust claims. Since the city ditched the challenged ordinance that required people to use the natural gas service of LaGrange, Georgia, if they wanted water, the suit is now moot and should be dismissed, it city told a federal court Tuesday. “Although LaGrange disputes plaintiff’s claims, the city repealed the complained-of ordinance in its entirety immediately following the Eleventh Circuit’s affirmance of...

