EU High Court Pares Fine For One Firm In Recycling Cartel

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice has cut in half the fine it imposed on one of three recycling companies punished for taking part in a cartel to fix prices for the purchase of car batteries from scrap dealers. Campine, which participated in the alleged cartel with Eco-Bat Technologies and Recylex from 2009 to 2012, had its fine reduced from €8.2 million to €4.3 million ($4.7 million) after arguing that the European Commission overstated Campine's involvement in the scheme. "We are glad the court already recognized the very low involvement of Campine in the alleged cartel actions in the period 2009 – 2012," Campine Chairman Patrick De...

