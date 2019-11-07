3rd CBD Co. Sued This Week Over ADA Website Accessibility

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- A New York man filed a class action against CBD company CV Sciences Inc. in New York federal court on Wednesday over claims its website is not accessible to visually impaired shoppers, the third such suit he has filed against a CBD company this week, according to court records. Plaintiff Thomas Olsen, who is legally blind, says that because of the way CV Sciences' plusCBDoil.com website is designed, he isn't able to use screen-reading software to read it. The software is widely used by the visually impaired to surf the web, he says, and CV Sciences' failure to accommodate customers like...

