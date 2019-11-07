Total Says Texas Co. Must Arbitrate Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- Oil and gas giant Total SA told a Texas federal court Wednesday that a fuel delivery service startup must arbitrate its suit accusing a Total subsidiary of sharing its trade secrets with a rival business that the subsidiary was also an investor in. Total SA and its subsidiary Total Energy Ventures International SAS said the nondisclosure agreement that Fuel Husky, which does business as Instafuel, signed with Total Energy in 2018 contains an "explicit, far-reaching arbitration clause" requiring all disputes to be heard by an arbitrator at the International Chamber of Commerce in London. Instafuel first signed a nondisclosure agreement with...

