Punishment Urged For Judge Who Threatened To Report Atty

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- A New York state trial court judge should be admonished for threatening to file a professional grievance against an attorney who purportedly made an ethnically offensive comment unless the lawyer's client offered to settle the case, a state judicial conduct group has recommended. Judge Genine D. Edwards, who serves on the Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York, should be admonished after she gave attorney Michael L. Tawil the choice of either settling the motor vehicle injury case for $25,000 or being reported to a grievance board, according to an announcement on Thursday by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS