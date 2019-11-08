Factual Dispute Bars Feds From Trimming ICE Detention Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- A federal court refused to trim a class of immigrant teenagers’ suit accusing the government of violating anti-trafficking laws by detaining them in adult facilities without considering less restrictive options, saying that a factual dispute hangs over the case. The federal government had asked the court to dismiss the first of the class’s two similar claims, which says the government abused its discretion by not considering the least restrictive placement, while arguing that a factual dispute warrants going to trial on the second claim, which says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acted unlawfully and calls on the court to force ICE...

