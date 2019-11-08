Calif. Waste Biz Won't Pay $2M Award, Says Bulgarian Co.

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Bulgarian heavy machine manufacturer told a California federal judge that a San Mateo-based waste-processing equipment company has failed to pay a now-confirmed $2 million arbitral award; now, the judgment must be amended to include the American company's president. Bulgarian company TMCO Ltd. said Wednesday that Green Light Energy Solutions R&D Corp. claims to not have the funds needed to pay for the $2 million award the International Chamber of Commerce issued over the U.S. company's failure to pay for a multimillion-dollar delivery order. The award was confirmed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore in 2017, and now TMCO says...

