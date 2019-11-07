Satellite Cos. Rip Testimony Given At Hearing On C-Band Sale

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- The C-Band Alliance went on the defensive Thursday, writing U.S. House subcommittee leaders to "correct misstatements by witnesses" purportedly made during a recent hearing that examined plans to repurpose satellite spectrum valued at $60 billion. According to the alliance, which comprises four satellite companies, witnesses twisted the group's proposal to privately sell off the coveted satellite spectrum in the so-called C-Band and falsely characterized the private sale as illegal and impractical. "Despite the broad-based enthusiasm we have seen to date, the CBA proposal and basic facts continue to be misrepresented in certain quarters, including in the testimony of some witnesses to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS