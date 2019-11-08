Federal Cig Shipping Law Covers Tribal Co., 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that a Native American-owned tobacco maker’s sales to reservations in other states was interstate commerce under the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act, partly overturning a New York federal judge’s decision. The state of New York and King Mountain Tobacco Co., which is owned by a member of the Yakama Nation, had both appealed a July 2016 decision in which the company beat most federal claims that New York brought against it under the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act and the PACT Act, although the district court also found the company's sale of cigarettes without tax stamps violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS